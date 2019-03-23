Patricia G. "Patty" Jakubczyk (nee Szczepkowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Patricia G. "Patty" Jakubczyk (nee Szczepkowski), age 67, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Christopher) Sukta; two sons, Matthew (Bethanie) Jakubczyk, and Michael Jakubczyk II; four grandchildren, Rozella, Nathan, Violet, and Lilianna Jakubczyk; sister, Ann (late John) Helfer; sister in law, Grace (late Robert) Szczepkowski; several nieces and nephews; and father of her children, Michael (Sylvia) Jakubczyk. Preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Mary Szczepkowski; and brothers, Robert and Michael.

Visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). A private cremation will follow, with burial of cremains at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL, at a later date.

Patty was a Hammond resident for the past 49 years, moving here from Massachusetts. She was a graduate of Bowen High School in Chicago. Patty enjoyed cross stitch, her trips to the boats, and D.I Y. projects. She also loved traveling to the east coast to visit her family.