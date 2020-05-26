Patricia H. Babrocky CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia H. Babrocky age 86, passed away on May 18, 2020. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Daniel), Susan and Cynthia; son Michael; grandsons, Jeremy and Sean (Ashley); great-granddaughter, Lucille; loving niece, Judy (Brian) and family and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by loving husband of 68 years, Michael C. Babrocky. Patricia had a special connection with animals. She always had a pet by her side and it gave her much joy. She was a Eucharistic Minister and Choir member of Our Lady of Consolation Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, 600 Superior Avenue Munster, IN 46321. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Merrillville, IN.