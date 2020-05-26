Patricia H. Babrocky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia H. Babrocky CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia H. Babrocky age 86, passed away on May 18, 2020. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Daniel), Susan and Cynthia; son Michael; grandsons, Jeremy and Sean (Ashley); great-granddaughter, Lucille; loving niece, Judy (Brian) and family and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by loving husband of 68 years, Michael C. Babrocky. Patricia had a special connection with animals. She always had a pet by her side and it gave her much joy. She was a Eucharistic Minister and Choir member of Our Lady of Consolation Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, 600 Superior Avenue Munster, IN 46321. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Merrillville, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved