Patricia "Pat" Hawrot

DYER, IN - Patricia "Pat" Hawrot (nee Martin), age 71 was called to heaven peacefully on April 3, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis (Denny) Hawrot, Beloved mother to Dennis, Dawn and Deanna Hawrot, Proud Grandmother to Devin, Addison and Aiden Hawrot, Dear Sister to Kathleen Martin and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Anne Martin.

Pat was born on September 10, 1948 to Patrick and Anne Martin and spent her early life growing up on the South East of Chicago. She married the love of her life on September 25, 1972. Pat was destined make the world a beautiful place and started by owning Le Femme beauty salon in Chicago. The next most proud accomplishment began when she became a mother. Despite going on in life and contributing so much this was by far the most important thing to her. Pat moved to Dyer in 1976 as her family expanded. She always looked for ways to be involved in all her children's activities and provided leadership with her involvement in School Parent Teacher Organization, Lake Central Strategic planning and Girl Scouts. Pat later received her Real Estate license and worked as a Sales Agent for McColly Realty for many years. Pat's lifelong work began for the Town of Dyer in 1988, working under the Clerk- Treasurers Maryann Brown and Thomas Hoffman until she was elected as Clerk-Treasurer in 2007. Pat went on to be elected for two additional four year terms. During her 12 years as Clerk-Treasurer, Pat had many accomplishments and was truly a servant leader to the Community. She was a member of the Indiana League of Municipal Clerk's and Treasurers and served on their Education Committee. In 2008, Pat received her Indiana Accredited Clerk designation. She went on to receive her Certified Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers in 2010. In 2014 Pat received her Master Municipal Clerk from that Institute. The first and only Clerk-Treasurer serving Dyer's history to achieve the prestigious destination. Pat retired in December of 2019 after 32 years of civil service. Pat was also involved in many other professional groups including Dyer Lady Lions, Lake County Lady Democrats and served as a delegate at the Indiana Democratic Convention.

Pat touched many people lives and will be missed dearly by many close friends that she would consider her family. She enjoyed spending time with them celebrating life and she valued their friendship dearly. She lived life to the fullest and her memory will live on through the many memories she created with the people she loved the most. Pat will always be fondly remembered as the Pierogi Queen and created great memories for family and friends as we made thousands of pierogis in her kitchen. Pat was brave and courageous as she faced her battle so we wouldn't have the pain of losing her. She will be a source of strength to those who loved her and knew her best. "Life is Short - Dance in the Kitchen".

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a Memorial and celebration of Pat's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate blood or make donations to the .

