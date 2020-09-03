1/
Patricia (Reinert) Homrich
Patricia Homrich (nee Reinert)

HAMMOND, IN - Patricia Homrich, 90, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Jeannie) Homrich and Paul Homrich; daughters, Carol (Ray) Johnsen, Susan (Dave) Breu, and Diane (Tim) Adkins; 10 grandchildren; 13, soon to be 14, great-grandchildren; sisters, MaryAnne (late Walter) Barber, Jeanne (late Richard) Marrs, Pamela (Dennis) Danko; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene; son, Timmy Homrich; brothers, Peter Reinert and Tom (still living, June) Reinert; and sister, Dorothy (Jack) Tobin.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN. Patricia will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial at Saint John-Saint Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN.

Patricia was a lifelong area resident and a Class of 1947 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was a member of the L.C.A.R, now Bridges, an active member and volunteer of St. John Bosco Church, and a volunteer at Sharing Meadows. Her strong faith guided her life and her strong love of family drove her loyalty. Pat loved to shop, but only with a coupon, so she could save enough to enjoy a game of bingo or penny poker. She enjoyed family game nights, where she showed off her knowledge of trivia, and played cards regularly with several close, life-long friends. She enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through pictures and posts shared online. Patricia always put her best foot forward in life and gave the best of herself to everyone. She was a rare gem who will be missed dearly by all who loved her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean, who took great care of Patricia in her final weeks at home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Share Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area in Patricia's name would be appreciated. According to current IN guidelines, those attending must wear masks and social distance. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
SEP
5
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
