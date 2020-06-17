Patricia J. MacDonald
1942 - 2020
Patricia J. MacDonald (nee Wilson)

MUNSTER, IN - Patricia J. MacDonald, age 78, passed away on June 13, 2020 in Munster, IN. She was born on April 1, 1942 in East Chicago, IN to the late Eli and Anah (Schatzman) Wilson. She was a former resident of Griffith, IN and a graduate of Griffith High School. Patricia was a retired travel agent and a member of Suncrest Christian Church in St. John, IN. She is survived by her husband, Larry MacDonald and her three children: David MacDonald, Bonnie (Jeff) Mescal, and Brian (Christiana) MacDonald; grandchildren, Sarah, Noah, Chase, Jessie, Giana, Casey and Kaelyn.

Visitation Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN. Funeral Services Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Greg Lee. Interment following at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MacDonald Family Scholarship at the Purdue Research Foundation, 403 W Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN 47907 or on-line at https://giving.purdue.edu. Our family would like to sincerely thank Harbor Light Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
