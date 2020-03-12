Patricia J. "Patti" Schaefer

Patricia "Patricia" J. Schaefer

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia "Patti" J. Schaefer, age 71 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Patti is survived by husband of 45 years, Jim; three children: Brad (Cindy Jackson) Schaefer, Jennifer (Mike) Hochstetler, and Bryan (Amy) Schaefer; three grandchildren: Ryland and Myles Hochstetler and Grayson Schaefer. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Korn; brother, Bill Korn.

Patti was a graduate of Andrea High School, class of 1967. She received her B.S. degree from Indiana State University and her Master's degree from Indiana University Northwest. Patti enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Memorial gathering will begin at 2:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL.

Published in The Times on Mar. 12, 2020
