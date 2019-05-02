Patricia "Pat" Jackson (nee McKay)

HIGHLAND, IN - Patricia "Pat" Jackson (nee McKay), 89 of Highland, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. Pat was born December 24, 1929 to the late Vernice and late James McKay. She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy. Pat is survived by her husband Alexander Jackson, and children Anna (Sandy) Sandos, Russ (Sherree) Jackson, Lynn (Larry) Marczewski, Peggy (Terry) O'Neill and seven grandchildren.

Pat met the love of her life, Al, while working at Illiniois Bell. They were married on August 5, 1950 and she was a loving wife and homemaker for 68 years. Pat was also a loving mother and grandmother, who adored and cherished both her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed traveling the country with her family in their motorhome for weeks at a time creating scrap books of family vacation memories. Pat would unselfishly spend hours crocheting blankets and prayer shawls donating to those in need of comfort.

Services will be private. www.burnskish.com