Patricia "Patti" K. Wente

MUNSTER, IN - It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of our wife, mother, and friend Patricia K. Wente (nee Hoffmann). She went home to her Lord and Savior late on Thursday, February 21, 2019, freeing her from her painful battle with stomach cancer. She was sixty-two years old.

Patti is survived by many whom she loved without end: her husband, Moe; her children, Megan, Nicholas (Lindsey), Katherine (Eric), and Robert; her granddaughter, Evangeline; her siblings, Barbara (Fred), Jeri, Dave (Janet), Bill, and Bob (Krista); and her father, Bill, Sr. Patti was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; her brother, Jeff; her son, Patrick; and her son-in-law, Chris, with whom she will rejoice for eternity.

Patti was born and raised in Hammond, IN. She graduated from Gavit High School in 1974, and received her bachelor's degree in mathematics and economics from Valparaiso University in 1978. She married her true love, Moe Wente, in 1995. She worked at a fancy job in the big city (management at the credit reporting bureau TransUnion) for many years before finding a truer passion in painting and remodeling homes in her later career. She was dedicated to her church, moving her family to a home adjacent to the property of St. Paul's Lutheran in Munster in 1996, and serving faithfully in various roles in her time there, such as Director of the Board of Youth, and as a member of the Board of Education. She reveled in attending services each week, especially when accompanied by her young granddaughter, Evie.

She was called to create, to teach, and to serve. Her skill for color and design was always on display, whether in the constantly-changing palette of her home or in the intricately designed and produced scrapbooks and cards she cooked up in the scrapbook laboratory. She was so competent and assured in everything she did that instructing others was natural and unforced. She was meticulous and organized. Her soul was light and filled with laughter. And she brought each of these gifts without expectation of compensation or reward to everyone she touched: her family, her friends, her church, her community.

A family and friend Remembrance will be held at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with funeral services to follow Saturday morning at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8601 Harrison Ave. Munster, IN at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.

As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to the Lutheran Scholarship Granting Organization of Indiana (lutheransgo.org). An online guestbook is available at kishfuneralhome.net.