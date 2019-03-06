Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. (Anderson) Bertin.

Patricia L. Bertin (nee Anderson)

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia L. Bertin (nee Anderson) age 92, of Crown Point, formerly of St. John, passed away February 28, 2019.She is survived by her daughters Paula (Phillip) Sloderbeck and Nancy (Dain) Allande; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Bud" and brother Thomas (Mary) Anderson.

Patricia graduated from Hammond High School and Michigan State University. She was a wonderful homemaker. Her family would like to extend their thanks for the wonderful care Wittenberg Village and Unity Hospice provided to Patricia.

