Patricia L. Kendall (nee Brown)

WHITING, IN - Patricia L. Kendall (nee Brown) 72 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Merrill R. Kendall; loving mother of Michelle Boyd; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kristie) Boyd and Jamie Boyd; adoring great grandma of David, Brandon, Aiden and Kaylee; dearest sister of Teresa (Tim) Beissel and the late Richard A. Brown and Laura L. Brown; many dear nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Patricia Kendall was born on July 4, 1947 to Norbra and Ernestine (Quisenberry) Brown and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1965, was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and was a retiree of Centier Bank, Whiting. Pat enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. A very loving and caring person, she always put the needs of everyone else before her own. Devoted to her family, Pat will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400