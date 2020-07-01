Patricia "Pat" L. Schuetz

HAMMOND, IN - Patricia "Pat" L. Schuetz, born in Hammond, IN on March 21, 1937 to George and Mary Shafer. Pat passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 28, 2020.

As a child and teenager, Pat loved sports, being with friends, and having a fun time. She worked at a bank in Hammond, IN for a couple years. During this time, Pat was set up by family members to meet her future soulmate, Durward Schuetz. Dewey was the grade schoolteacher for Pat's sister, Shirley. Supposedly, no one could go to the parent-teacher conference for Shirley, so Pat was the one. Not surprisingly, on December 28, 1957, Pat and Dewey were married at St. John Lutheran Church.

Pat loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the jewels of her life. She is survived by Scott (Kelly), Michael (Dianne) and Tammy (Nancy). Pat will be missed by her grandchildren Maya, Leah, Anna, Ryan, Alex, Alan (Tracy), Dennis (Erin), and Genevieve (George). Plus, great-grandchildren Mavin, Sloane, Kasen, Leo and Jarin.

Pat enjoyed being with her friends. They kept her grounded with laughter and support. From her club friends, to the bridge club gals and golfing buddies, to all her friends from Illinois, Indiana and California. Pat never stopped having fun. Our family would like to thank Ellen and Paul, Marge and Dick's family, and Sheila and Patrick's family for continuing the club from the 1950's.

Pat loved her brothers, George and David, and sister Shirley. Pat and Dewey always felt that the Shafer siblings' families were a constant light of joy and laughter. Pat's nieces Monique, Val, Becky (Larry) and nephews Brett and Todd will miss their funny aunt.Pat was very close to the Rickenburger family. Fred and Lucille were like parents to her, Renata (Stephen), Earl and Eppie were her sisters and brothers of her heart.Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dewey, her sister, Shirley and brother, David.

Due to COVID 19, there will be a private wake at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME and her burial at Lincoln National Cemetery will be at a later date. A celebration of her life will be during the summer of 2021 or 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the organizations that took such loving care of her would be appreciated. Please put Pat's name on the contributions to Silverado Memory Care of St. Charles, IL, 4058 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL or Kindred Hospice, 85 W. Algonquin Rd., #100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005.

