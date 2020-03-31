Patricia Lou Manwaring (nee Pearman)

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Lou Manwariing (nee Pearman), age 81, of Crown Point, peacefully passed away at home on March 28, 2020. Pat (or Patty), as she was fondly known, was born in Gary on June 10, 1938; the youngest of three daughters; to Floyd and Lucille (nee Knauer) Pearman. Pat was preceded in death by her Parents and oldest Sister, Jeanne (nee Pearman) Gonzalez.

Pat is survived by her loving Husband of 62 years, John Robert "Bob" Manwaring, age 83, of Crown Point (who she first met as a little girl, due to the friendship between their parents); and Sons, Bob and Tim (Erlinda) of Anchorage AK and Gregory (Sarah) of Los Angeles CA; as well as Grandchildren, Brendan (Becca), of Eugene OR, Danielle, of Anchorage AK, and, Elizabeth and Catherine, of London England. Pat was also blessed with two Great-Grandchildren, Kohen, of Anchorage, AK and Isaiah, of Eugene, OR. Pat's older Sister, Joan (nee Pearman) Roth, lives in Sparks, NV. She is also survived by many wonderful nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Pat's lifelong romance with Bob (Hobart High School, Class of '55) began from a chance encounter on Miller Beach in the summer of '53. On June 1, 1957, a year after Pat graduated from Lew Wallace High School, she and Bob exchanged their marriage vows. In February of 1958 Pat gave birth to her first son, Bob, and over the next four years became the loving mother to her other two boys, Tim and Greg. Throughout the early years as a family, Pat was a Stay-At-Home Mother by day and a US Steelworker by night; while Bob (a Purdue graduate at this point) taught Chemistry and Physics at Lew Wallace. In 1972 Bob took a job teaching for the Department of Defense Dependents Schools and the family moved to the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division (Rock of the Marne) located at Leighton Barracks in Wurzburg, Germany. While Bob taught High School Physics to the children of the military personnel, Pat worked at the Commissary food store on the Post for a number of years before becoming a Teachers Aide for Special Needs students at the Elementary School, a career which spanned over 20 years. Students and Staff alike loved working with Pat, as she had a heart of gold and a special touch when it came to working with the children.

Pat's Hobbies were watching movies, reading books, playing BINGO and Slot Machines (where she could sit and play for hours on end), as well as traveling around Germany, with a special group of American and German friends, to sample the delectable local German Cuisines.

In 2008 Pat and Bob left Germany and retired to Crown Point in the home previously owned by her dear friend, the late, Mary Jane Perrotta. Pat was an integral part of the Wurzburg High School Class Reunions held every three years, where she would warmly greet each and every attendee with kind words and her infectious smile. She also became a member of the Hobart High Class of '55 Family which meets every Friday night at different restaurants. She and Bob loved nothing more than traveling to spend time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her endless joy.

A Memorial Service will be held in the near future.

