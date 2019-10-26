Patricia Lynn Sears

DeMOTTE, IN - Patricia Lynn Sears, 59, of DeMotte passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born September 14, 1960, graduated from Wheeler High School in 1979 and trained as a medical administrative assistant. Patty made her career in various medical and legal offices including for Charles Dargo, Samantha Joslyn and Family Express. Patty's trademark was her sense of humor, with the ability to cause a spontaneous eruption of laughter with the roll of her eyes, a sassy comeback or a piece of cake being launched across the room. She loved playing games with her kids, particularly any card games, trips with her granddaughter, painting, drawing and relaxing with her crochet needles.

Survivors include her children: Dustin Sears, Derrik Sears, Dillon Sears, Drew Sears, D'Anna Erasmus and their father, Jim Sears; Patty's mother, Phyllis Piper of Lake Station, father, Marvin Piper of Lagrange; sister, Doreen Mores; grandchildren, Aubry, Natalie and Victor and nephew, Timothy Woodard. Patty was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Andrio Erasmus.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. CST at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to the family.