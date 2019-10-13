Patricia M. "Pat" (Olson) Barci (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
  • "Pat was one of the most amazing friend anyone could have..."
    - Earleen Stephens
Service Information
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL
60419
(708)-841-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost and SS. Mary and Jude Church
Obituary
Patricia M. "Pat" Barci (nee Olson)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Patricia M. "Pat" Barci (nee Olson), age 68, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of Emil "Ernie" Barci Jr.; devoted mother of Emil III (Sabrina) Barci; proud grandmother of Camila Barci; loving sister of twin brother Richard and the late Robert Olson; kind aunt of Jackie Goldblatt and Richard Olson Jr.; dear niece of Ida Jansen; best friend for over 50 years of Karen, Nancy, Jeannie, and Earleen.

Visitation Sunday from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four block North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland, to Holy Ghost and SS. Mary and Jude Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details