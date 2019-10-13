Patricia M. "Pat" Barci (nee Olson)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Patricia M. "Pat" Barci (nee Olson), age 68, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of Emil "Ernie" Barci Jr.; devoted mother of Emil III (Sabrina) Barci; proud grandmother of Camila Barci; loving sister of twin brother Richard and the late Robert Olson; kind aunt of Jackie Goldblatt and Richard Olson Jr.; dear niece of Ida Jansen; best friend for over 50 years of Karen, Nancy, Jeannie, and Earleen.

Visitation Sunday from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four block North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland, to Holy Ghost and SS. Mary and Jude Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com