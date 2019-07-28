Patricia Marie Karner (nee De Rosa)

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Patricia Marie Karner, age 80, resident of Munster, IN for 50 years, passed away Tuesday, July 23 2019. She is survived by her Loving husband Norman Karner; one brother, Ronald (Ann) De Rosa of Carmel, IN; one sister, Millicent (Thomas) Pawlowski of Elgin, IL; three nephews, Michael (Amy) De Rosa, Thomas (Patti) Pawlowski, James Pawlowski; two nieces, Julie (Aaron) Horn, Melissa (Nate) De Rosa; and sisters-in-law, Almira (John) Hertzfeldt of Munster and Anna Karner. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Harriet De Rosa; two brothers, Peter and Clement, and one sister, Eleanor.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services for Patricia will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Pastor Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Patricia will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Patricia was born May 9, 1939 in Hammond, IN. She was a 1957 graduate of Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City, IL and a 1968 honors graduate of the Calumet College of St. Joseph, Whiting, IN with a bachelor of Science degree in education, social studies and accounting. She received her Master of Science degree from Purdue University. Patricia began her teaching career in the Lake Central School system in 1968 and moved in 1969 to Thornton Fractional North High School District 215, where she taught for 33 years. Pat and her husband, Norm spent many vacations fishing in Canada. After retiring, they enjoyed traveling, especially to Tahiti, Alaska and Europe among many other places. Together, they loved gardening and tending to the many kitties they adopted during their long marriage. Pat was also a member of the Illinois Retired Teacher's Association, the Italian-American Women's Club, and the American Association of University Women.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Patricia's memory to either the Humane Society of the Calumet Area, 45th Street, Munster, IN 46321 or to Fried's Cat Shelter, Michigan City, IN. www.schroederlauer.com