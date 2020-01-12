Patricia Marie "Pookie" "Pooks" Haughee-Grantner

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Patricia Marie "Pookie" "Pooks" Haughee-Grantner, RN, age 55, of Schererville, became One with Eternal Life on Friday, December 27, 2019. Patricia is survived by her loving eternal husband, Michael; son Anthony (Melissa) Dwyer; daughter, Liliana Marie Therault; "adopted" son, Frank Joseph Alexander Sterling (Julia) Haughee; grandson, Logan; "adopted grandchild" Maeve Meaghan Elizabeth Haughee; brothers and sisters; Paul (Bonnie) Grantner, Cathy (Sam) Coltun, Mark (Kim) Grantner, John Grantner, Mary Grantner, Eileen Woertendyke and Ryland Woertendyke; sister-in-law, Marilyn Grantner and thirteen nieces and nephews; 24 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear loving parents, Joseph and Josephine Grantner; sister, Christine Nielsen; brother, Michael Grantner, brother in law, James Nielsen and "adopted daughter", Meaghan Elizabeth Haughee. Patricia was born in Blue Island, IL and was an RN supervisor at Vibra Hospital, Northwest Indiana. She previously worked at St. Margaret's Hospital (Franciscan Alliance) in Dyer and Hammond as an RN supervisor. Patricia received her ASN from Indiana University, BSN from Indiana Wesleyan University, and she was scheduled to receiver her MSN in spring 2020 from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was a dedicated nurse for 24 years specializing in ICU, IMCU, Telemetry, Travel Nursing, LTAC, Critical Care, Acute Care, Healthcare Information Technology and Healthcare Management.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made in Patricia's name to either The Lake Area Recovery Club, 1025 East Ridge Road Griffith, IN 46319 or The Lighthouse Recovery Home For Women, 4411 Baltimore Avenue, Hammond, IN 46327. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Kennedy and Main St.), Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM-8:30 PM. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at 10:55 AM. Friends may visit with the family Thursday from 9:20am until the time of service and services conclude at the funeral home. Judge Pro Tempore Peter Katic officiating. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com