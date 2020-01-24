Patricia Marie Robbins

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Marie Robbins, age 63, life-long resident of Crown Point, passed away early Tuesday morning, January the 21st at Franciscan Health Crown Point (formerly St. Anthony's Hospital).

Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, James D. Robbins Jr.; her loving children, Meghan (Evan) Sevel of Huntsville, AL and Molly (Brett) Bernotus of Cedar Lake, IN; grandchildren Ari Branson and Ava Marie; siblings Deborah (Daniel) Lessman of Machesney Park, IL, David Dance of Crown Point, IN, and William (Denise) Dance of San Gabriel, CA; mother, Rosemond Ilene Dance of Crown Point, IN, grandmother, Mary Massey of Crown Point, IN, and many cousins.

\Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Jerold Lee Dance of Crown Point, IN.

Patricia was a devoted, loving, and selfless daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother (Nona). Most of her life was spent dedicated to supporting others, as she was a State Farm insurance agent (for Jack Rees, Bob Rees, and recently Jim Jacobsen in Dyer). She thrived on having the ability to help others and was a devoted listener and problem-solver. She never turned down the opportunity to engage in pleasant conversation with a complete stranger in need of a friendly ear. She was an extroverted and kind individual who could not go anywhere in town without running into a family member or friend. In her free time, Patricia was skilled at professional calligraphy and sewing. Most of all, Nona enjoyed playing with and rocking her adoring grandchildren to sleep. She will be terribly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Patricia to Lake County Indiana Animal Control 219-769-7016.

