Patricia Mazanek

MUNSTER, IN - Patricia Mazanek, 82 of Munster, passed away December 31, 2019 in Dyer, IN. Patricia was born on February 13, 1937 in Hammond, IN the daughter of Russell and Florence McArty nee Chambers. She is survived by her daughters Laura (Robert) Shinkan, Christi Kordeck and Sharon (Martin) O'Malley. Patricia is also survived by her brother Mark (Linda) Spencer and a son in law Jay Craig. Her grandchildren Scott (Laura), Michael, Katie and Halle as well as her great grandchildren Grady and Paddy also survive Patricia.

She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where she taught CCD for many years.

Patricia volunteered at Munster Community Hospital where she was the past auxiliary president. She also volunteered at the Red Garter Shop and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren as well as her work at CVS and Rosalees.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years Joseph, her parents, daughter Janine and grandchildren Katie and Garrett.

Visitation will be held Saturday January 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN. Funeral services will also be conducted Saturday January 4, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Father Michael Yadron will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the . www.kishfuneralhome.net