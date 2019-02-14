Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Byich) McKenna.

Patricia McKenna (nee Byich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia McKenna (nee Byich) age 83, of Crown Point passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Sandra (George) Lugosan, Peter (Annette) Zegarac, Nicholas Zegarac, Jr; two grandchildren Adriana and Cayla; brother John Byich and sister Helen Solich; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John McKenna and son Michael Zegarac.

Funeral service will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave) with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Patricia's family on Friday from 12:00 noon until time of 1:00 p.m. service at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME. Please omit flowers.