Patricia Mish

GILBERT, AZ - Patricia Mish, age 70, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, of 50 years, Kenny Mish; son, Brian (Kylee) Mish; daughter, Meredith (Brian) Donoho; and son, Derek Mish; grandchildren Jake, Lauren, and Kailyn Mish, Madelyn Donoho, Ava and Cameron Mish. She was preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Grace Matulis.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Patricia retired from Nipsco after 31 years and worked for several years at the Times. She loved to cook and was famous for her homemade pierogis. She was a diehard Cubs fan; however, her true passion was living for her grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com