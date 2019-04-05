Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia N. "Pat" Schaller.

Patricia N. "Pat" Schaller

ROCHESTER, IN - Patricia N. "Pat" Schaller, 80, of Rochester, passed away at April 3, 2019. On July 19, 1938, Pat was born in Chicago to John and Mary Nadine Young Segvich. In 1956 Pat graduated from Griffith Senior High School. Pat and John F. Schaller were married on June 23, 1962 in Our Lady of Grace in Highland.

Survivors include husband John and their seven children, Anne Schaller Curran, Caroline Schaller Utter, Eileen Miller, John Schaller, Jacqueline Roth, Jeffrey Schaller, Joseph Schaller; 18 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, half- sister, Nancy Bruce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church,1301 Main St., Rochester. Visitation is from 4:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 and from 8:30-9:30 AM on Monday in the funeral home. The Rosary and Vigil Services will be at 7:30 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Ann's Cemetery of Kewanna.

