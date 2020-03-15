Patricia (Rehtorik) Pavel

HOBART, IN - Patricia (Rehtorik) Pavel, age 93, of Hobart, formerly of Gary east side, passed away March 11, 2020. She graduated from Emerson High School, was a member of the Sons of Norway and worked for many years at Mercy Hospital. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Pavel; son Andrew; daughter Elizabeth; sister Irene Nowak.

She is survived by her children Pete (Shirley) Rehtorik, Laurie (Bill) Wiesemann; daughter-in-law Carol Rehtorik; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Patricia will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com