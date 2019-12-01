Patricia (Killion) Rayburn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Killion) Rayburn.
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Rayburn (nee Killion)

MUNSTER, IN - Patricia Rayburn (nee Killion), age 63, of Munster, IN passed away on November 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Jason (Tiffanie) Gill, Kristin Opperman, and Daniel Opperman; grandchildren: Alexander Gill and Hannah Gill; and sisters: Marilyn (Barry) Jasko and Diane Killion. She was preceded in death by her husband: Terry Rayburn and her parents: Robert and Helen Killion. Patricia was a member of St. Thomas More Church and was a dedicated employee of the Munster School District.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday December 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A memorial mass will be held DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.