GRIFFITH, IN - Patricia "Lynn" (Thielbar) Scheeringa, age 64, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold Scheeringa. Loving mother of Stacy (Rick) Hodson, and Kevin (Apryle) Scheeringa, Devoted grandmother of Zachary, Sophya and Jasper. Dear sister of George (Romy) Thielbar Jr., and Sandy (Rich) Spry. Preceded in death by her parents George and Patricia Thielbar Sr. Lynn was the second generation owner of Tish's Antiques. She was a member of Beacon Light Community Church.

Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Beacon Light Church, 3770 Burr St., Gary, IN. Interment Hope Cemetery - Highland, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Light Community Church - Harold Scheeringa Care Fund or to Beacon Light Community Church - Debt Reduction Fund. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com