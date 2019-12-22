Patricia Scuderi

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Scuderi, age 95, of Crown Point, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.Survived by children: Roseann (John) Miller of Naples, FL, Vince (Connie) Scuderi of Crown Point, Donna (Nevin) Sheely of Carmel, IN, Richard (Sue) Scuderi of Valparaiso, Sue (Dan) Fain of Phoenix, AZ, Patty (Don) Novak of Wesley Chapel, FL, Kelly (Dave) Springer, and Chuck (Eileen) Scuderi, both of Crown Point; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Kelly and grandson, Louis.

Patricia was a longtime resident of Crown Point, having moved there in 1960. She was born March 6, 1925 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Rose and Louis Warlich and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City. Patricia and her husband Kelly J. Scuderi were married on October 9, 1943 in Atlantic City and celebrated 47 years together. They met during World War II while Kelly was stationed at the naval training school in Delaware, MD. After the war they made their first home in Chicago, IL before moving to Crown Point. She was a homemaker who made her "career" raising a family of eight children. Patricia loved sewing, knitting, flower gardening, antiques, and collecting stamps.

Private services will be held for the immediate family only. Arrangement by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Crown Point. Patricia will be laid to rest with her husband Kelly at Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum in Valparaiso, IN. Memorials may be sent to PRUZIN & LITTLE to be given to the family.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.