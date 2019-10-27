Patricia Sullivan

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Sullivan, age 81 of Crown Point, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Ray Sullivan.

Patricia was a lifelong member of St. Mary's, Griffith. She enjoyed her last couple years at Colonial Nursing Home, where she loved her caregivers and roommate, Sharon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St, Griffith with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. There will be a one-hour visitation prior the Funeral Mass. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.