Patricia "Patty" Tellez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Patricia "Patty" Tellez, of East Chicago, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 29, 2019. Patty is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Hernandez; sister, Elizabeth (Eddie) Gonzalez; brother, Victor (Carolyn) Tellez; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Alfredo Tellez; and parents: Manuel and Paula Tellez.

Graveside services were held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating.

Patty did volunteer work at the East Chicago Public Schools and St. Catherine's Hospital. Memorial donations in Patty's memory may be made to , Nashville, TN.