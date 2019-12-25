Patricia B. Freeville

HOBART, IN - Patricia B. Freeville, age 97, of Hobart, formerly of Glen Park, passed away December 20, 2019. She was a homemaker who adored her family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Jack Freeville; sisters Monica Kramer, Mona Kopach. She is survived by her three children Jackie (Mike) Matuga, Robert Freeville, Dawn (Gordon) Bogunovich; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister Delight Hutchens; many nieces and nephews.Friends may visit with Patricia's family on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m., until the time of service at 5:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.burnsfuneral.com