Patricia V. Freeville

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia V. Freeville.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia B. Freeville

HOBART, IN - Patricia B. Freeville, age 97, of Hobart, formerly of Glen Park, passed away December 20, 2019. She was a homemaker who adored her family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Jack Freeville; sisters Monica Kramer, Mona Kopach. She is survived by her three children Jackie (Mike) Matuga, Robert Freeville, Dawn (Gordon) Bogunovich; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister Delight Hutchens; many nieces and nephews.Friends may visit with Patricia's family on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m., until the time of service at 5:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.