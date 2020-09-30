Patricia "Patti" Vidal Osterheld

ALGONQUIN, IL - Patricia "Patti" Vidal Osterheld, age 62 of Algonquin, passed away September 27, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN and moved to Crown Point at the age of twelve. She graduated from Andrean High School in 1976. She then attended St. Mary's College at Notre Dame where she graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and Chemistry. Patti continued her studies at Indiana State University where she received a Master's Degree in Immunology. She worked numerous jobs in the science field, including teaching and being a forensic chemist for the Indiana State Police. She ended up pursuing a long and successful career in pharmaceutical sales, where she eventually held the title of National Sales Manager leading numerous teams. One of her lifelong hobbies, sweepstaking, turned into a business venture when she took over as the editor of SweepSheet, the sweepstaking publication. Patti devoted twelve years to her SweepSheet family, whom she loved and had developed many lifelong friendships from. Other hobbies she enjoyed were golf, cooking, traveling, and theater. The pride of Patti's life was her three daughters. She spent her life supporting and devoting time to their successes and endeavors.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ubaldina "Evelyn," brother Nelson Vidal, and uncle and aunt Avelino "Al" and Margaret "Margie." She is survived by three children- Kate (Chris), Carly (Jeremy), and Suzanne; she is also survived by her brother John (Pat), uncle and aunt Manuel "Manny" and Altha, niece and nephew Sarah and Brian, and many cousins and friends.

A visitation for Patti will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with an evening prayer service and a Time of Sharing to begin at 6:00 PM at WILLOW FUNERAL HOME, 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin.

A visitation for Patti will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, October 5, 2020 DIRECTLY at St Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W Burrell Dr, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com