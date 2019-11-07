Patricia Wrona (nee O'Rourke)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Patricia Wrona (nee O'Rourke), born November 7, 1948, of Schererville, passed away October 31, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Allan Wrona; daughter Tracy (Zack Villagomez) Wrona; sisters: Peggy (Joe) Burcham and Denise (Mark) Goeringer; brothers: David and Tom O'Rourke; step-mother Elaine O'Rourke; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and life-long friend Diane Voglund.Patricia was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Mae O'Rourke, father John O'Rourke and brother Alan O'Rourke.

Patricia worked at Franciscian Alliance of Dyer, IN for 43 years as a Radiologic Technologist performing mammograms.

As per her wishes, there will be no services.

Visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.