Patrick "Pat" Brady

Patrick "Pat" Brady, 68, passed away on March 14, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife Suzanne. He was an admired son, brother, husband, father, foster parent, and friend. He proudly served in the US Army and held the rank of E5 Sargeant. His wide range of accomplishments included factory management, co-ownership of Complete Auto and Cycle supply, being a master of home building, carpentry, tiling, automobile and motorcycle repair, cooking, and playing Santa Claus.

For the last 20+ years, Pat and Suzanne have traveled the United States while being self employed as cargo expeditors. He truly loved his family and made a difference in many lives as a foster parent. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer William Brady, mother M. Lorraine Reynolds, brother John Robert Bell, son Chris Lipinski, and nephew Ricky Speed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Halfacre Brady, sister Sharon (Don) Honolka, brother Ron (Liz) Reed, daughters Sherry (Randy) Nelson, Lisa Welch, and Mindy (Toby) Lipinski, sons Shane (Emily) Brady and Ed Lipinski, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat in the near future. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.