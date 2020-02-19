Patrick C. O'Donnell, Sr.

POSEN, IL/FORMERLY OF GRIFFITH, IN - Patrick C. O'Donnell, Sr., age 80, of Posen, IL passed away February 16, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved dog, Pete; cherished father of Kelly (Rick) Woloszyn, Patrick, Jr. (Kathi) O'Donnell, Cheryl O'Donnell-Bryant, and Amy (Brian) O'Donnell-Fout; loving grandfather of Allison (James) Ryan, Daniel (Jessica) Woloszyn, Patrick III, Megan, Challen (Alexia) Bryant, Carter and Cody; loving great grandfather of Reese, Ruth, Mina, Nora, Rory, and Jude. Pat also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, his Indianapolis family including Lynn, Tara and Taylor. He will also be missed by his Ohio family, especially the Elliotts and his pipefitter friends. Pat served in the US Army Reserves and was a Member of Local #597. Retired employee of 35 years from McCartin-McAuliffe Mechanical. Former Code Enforcement Officer with the Village of Posen, IL for ten years. Pat enjoyed gardening, vintage cars, auto racing, and considered himself a "Jack of All Trades - Master of None."

Resting at the ADDUCI-ZIMNY FUNERAL HOME on Friday, February 21, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. A Service Commemorating Patrick's Life will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside Interment Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Information, 708-385-0634 or www.adducizimny.com.