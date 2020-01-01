Patrick "Pat" Curtis Hale, Sr.

OWENSBORO, KY - Patrick "Pat" Curtis Hale, Sr. 64, of Owensboro, KY, formerly of Ridgeway, OH passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born January 24, 1955 in Kenton, OH to Allen and Dorothy (Vermillion) Hale. Pat received a B.S.M.E. from Ohio Northern University and attended The Ohio State University for business management. He made his career with American Electric Power for 42 years retiring earlier this year as Plant / Environmental Manager. Patrick enjoyed traveling, especially to Palm Springs, CA, was known to friends as "Hacker Hale" for his golf game and was emotionally involved in every game his beloved Buckeyes played, but above all Pat was a family man. His true passion in life was loving his wife, children, family and friends.

On June 5, 1982 he married Susan M. Good who survives along with their children: Nicole (Chris) Bivona of New York City, Patrick Hale, Jr. (fiance, Naomi Perez) of Louisville, KY; his parents, Allen and Dorothy Hale of Ridgeway, Ohio; siblings: Mike (Bev) Hale, Gary (Wanda) Hale, Kathy (Bob) Elsass and Marc (Kendra) Hale; and grandchildren: Caleb and Katherine. He was preceded in death by a niece, Ashley Deardorff and his grandparents, Rufus and Mabel Hale and Chance and Elsie Vermillion.

The Hale family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pat's brother-in-law, Paul Good, and friend Laura Fulkerson, for their heartfelt assistance. An extended thank you to the employees of Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Evansville, IN and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 3rd at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, Wanatah, IN from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wanatah. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Pat's name to the .