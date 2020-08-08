1/
Patrick Daniel "Moose" Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick Daniel Moore "Moose"

Patrick Daniel Moore "Moose" was called home by our Lord July 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his daughter Bella and his wife Robin.

Survived by his wife of 14 years RobinBehrens Moore, daughter Bella who was his whole world,Patrick Moore jr. (Mary); Denise (Joe Brock); Nicole Moore; Jennifer SorrelsSmuckers his chair buddy and Mollybrother Michael Moore and his sister Terri Moore who reside in florida.Grandchildren Payton (Joe Wernke); Joey (Julee); Tabitha; Jorgie and Jason; Great grandchildren Joey and Tommy. Preceded in death by his former wife Marylin Singer Moore, parents Charles Moore and mother Lourain E. Moore.

Pat worked for Rand McNally and then the City of Hammond for 32 years as the Parks Dept. Superintendent, he enjoyed political life as well. Retired then worked as an investigator forthe North Township and a ranger for Oak Knoll. Instrumental in the forming of the Shamrocksteam. He was a great coach, avid golf player, vice president of the Gophers League for years. He enjoyed his golf trips to Frenchlick yearly. He was a huge Notre Dame fan and loved the roadtrips they went on. A huge Cubs fan to boot. Member of the Mohawks club and Fridays the Cavclub. He Loved Family gatherings and enjoyed his Grandchildren. Pat was such a strong kindman that could not be swayed but was fair and full of wisdom. The way he lived his life withsuch grace, patience and love proved he was a remarkable man. He was unselfish and sothoughtful. He will forever be the Man the Myth and the Legend. God bless you Papa, now restpeacefully.

Condolences can be sent to P.O Box 4191 Hammond IN 46324.

A memorial will be scheduled ata later date to celebrate his life. www.lahaynefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved