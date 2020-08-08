Patrick Daniel Moore "Moose"

Patrick Daniel Moore "Moose" was called home by our Lord July 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his daughter Bella and his wife Robin.

Survived by his wife of 14 years RobinBehrens Moore, daughter Bella who was his whole world,Patrick Moore jr. (Mary); Denise (Joe Brock); Nicole Moore; Jennifer SorrelsSmuckers his chair buddy and Mollybrother Michael Moore and his sister Terri Moore who reside in florida.Grandchildren Payton (Joe Wernke); Joey (Julee); Tabitha; Jorgie and Jason; Great grandchildren Joey and Tommy. Preceded in death by his former wife Marylin Singer Moore, parents Charles Moore and mother Lourain E. Moore.

Pat worked for Rand McNally and then the City of Hammond for 32 years as the Parks Dept. Superintendent, he enjoyed political life as well. Retired then worked as an investigator forthe North Township and a ranger for Oak Knoll. Instrumental in the forming of the Shamrocksteam. He was a great coach, avid golf player, vice president of the Gophers League for years. He enjoyed his golf trips to Frenchlick yearly. He was a huge Notre Dame fan and loved the roadtrips they went on. A huge Cubs fan to boot. Member of the Mohawks club and Fridays the Cavclub. He Loved Family gatherings and enjoyed his Grandchildren. Pat was such a strong kindman that could not be swayed but was fair and full of wisdom. The way he lived his life withsuch grace, patience and love proved he was a remarkable man. He was unselfish and sothoughtful. He will forever be the Man the Myth and the Legend. God bless you Papa, now restpeacefully.

Condolences can be sent to P.O Box 4191 Hammond IN 46324.

A memorial will be scheduled ata later date to celebrate his life. www.lahaynefuneralhome.com