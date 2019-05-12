Patrick E. Sharkey

La PORTE, IN - Patrick E. Sharkey, 73, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 10:05 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.

He was born on November 18, 1945 to James and Gladys (Ansell) Sharkey.

He retired as a Registered Nurse. He enjoyed surfing, caring for the environment, and being with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his significant other, Janet Svantner Ahlders of La Porte; one daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Nye of Waterford, MI; two step children, Chris Ahlders and Heather Ahlders-Schoof of La Porte; one brother, Ted Garrity of Hobart; two sisters, Connie Cleveland of Hammond and Cheryl Clark of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jessica, Lucas, Ethan, and Ivy; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death are his parents, and two brothers; Terry Garrity and Mike Sharkey.

A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. A viewing and visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.