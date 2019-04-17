Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Fucela.

Patrick Fucela

CROWN POINT, IN - Patrick Fucela, 61, of Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children: Robert, Joseph, Jessica and Adam; mother, Lois; siblings, Kevin (Elizabeth), Susan (Geoff) Rugher, Nancy (Rich) Calkins and Maureen Guardi. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald. Patrick was a Supervisor with SAIA Trucking.

Visitation, Monday April 22 from 11:00-2:00, concluding with Funeral Services at 2:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com