Patrick G. Romanchek, Sr.

HOBART, IN - Patrick G. Romanchek, Sr. age 67 of Hobart, passed away November 1, 2018, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Pat was born in Gary, IN on December 4, 1950. He was employed by US Steel Gary Works for 18 years until 1987 when he became a financial advisor for Edward Jones until he retired October 1, 2018. He was President of the Hobart Industrial Economic Development Corporation and spearheaded Phase 1 of the Lakefront park.

Pat is survived by his wife Patty Rees; two sons, Patrick (Stephanie) Romanchek, Scott (Liz Fath) Romanchek; three sisters, Maude (Leonard) Viet, Debbie Owens and Pamela (Francis) Raymond; three grandchildren and many nieces nephews and cousins.

Pat loved life and his pals. He had a particular affection for golf and sharing his wine cellar with his friends while weaving a great story.

A Mass of Christian burial is Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Visitation is Friday March 22, 2019 from 1:00-7:00 PM at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN. Burial, Hobart Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are preferred to Pat Romanchek Scholarship Fund or to Hobart Food Pantry. Call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.