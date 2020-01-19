Patrick Lee Nairn

VALPARAISO, IN - Patrick Lee Nairn, age 81 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1938 in Washington County, PA to Patrick and Ila (Berkebile) Nairn.

Patrick is survived by three daughters: Jacqueline M. Nairn, Patricia F. (Peter) Boer, Maureen E. Nairn; sister, Marcia (David) Tyrka; best friend, Denise Coots; grandchildren: Vanessa, Jessica, Ambrosia, Joshua, Briana, Mackenzie, Julia; five great grandchildren; many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick F. Nairn; mother, Ila J. Hollowell; wife of 43 years, Betty L. Nairn; granddaughter, Brittni Nicole; sisters, Carol Carlton, Judy Walworth; and brother, Lanny Nairn.

Patrick was a United States Army Veteran. He was a steelworker and retired from LaSalle Steel following 30 years of service. Patrick was a member of United Steelworkers and later worked with INPACT for several years.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patrick's honor may be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.