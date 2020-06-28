Patrick Opat
Patrick Opat

HAMMOND, IN - Patrick Opat, age 59, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his home.

He is survived by three siblings: Michael (Nancy) Opat, Daniel (Tracy) Opat and Michele Huebner; two nephews: Tim and Alex Opat and numerous friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Frederick G. and Mildred M. Opat, and brother in-law Darrell Huebner.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Face mask will be required please.

Pat was a lifetime resident of Hammond. He was a 1979 graduate of Morton Senior High. Pat enjoyed NASCAR, the Miami Dolphins and hanging out with his friends at his favorite bars. His passion was gardening and sharing his crock pickles. Patrick was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by more.

In lieu of flowers memorials to The Share Foundation P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371-0400. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.



Published in The Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
What a shock it was to learn of Patrick's passing a few days ago. He was my cousin and part of my favorite childhood and young adult memories.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and I very much enjoyed time spent with him. Many prayers are with the Opat families. I treasure and love you all.
May you all feel God's presence and loving comfort during this difficult time.
( The photo of Patrick was from my and my husband, Dan's wedding in Broken Arrow, OK on May 28, 1994. )
Marie Mullowney
Family
