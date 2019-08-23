Patrick "Rick" Parks

YUMA, AZ - Patrick "Rick" Parks 65, of Yuma, AZ and formerly of Lowell, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He is survived by his son Michael (Janice) of Yuma, AZ; grandchildren Heather and Jamie and surviving brother, Walter "Chug" (Sarah) of AK. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary, siblings Linda Henderson and Thomas Parks "Big Tom". Rick was a beloved Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and God-Father to Melissa Popplewell "Missy Grimes". He loved to fish, hunt, and put together puzzles. Rick worked in maintenance for LTV Steel Mill for 29 years, was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church and Moose Lodge, KOC of Crown Point and GPAA Anchorage Chapter.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Monday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Memorial Mass Tuesday, 11:00 AM at his church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell. Burial of Cremated Remains will follow in St. Edward Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com