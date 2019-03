Patsy A. Cornwell (nee Hardison)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Patsy A. Cornwell (nee Hardison), age 58 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, March 1, 2019. She graduated from Portage High School, Class of 78, and worked as a laborer for Local 81 for over 20 years. Patsy was a member of South Haven Christian Church. She loved gardening and working with her hands. Patsy was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, and aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Marcella; sisters, Brenda and Hope Hardison.

She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Bill; sons, Mark (Thao) Egolf, Jordan and Joshua DeRolf; daughter-Kristen Cornwell; grandchildren, Zoey and Mason; siblings, Joyce DeRolf, Steve (Kathy) Pedone, Samuel Hardison, Jr., Timothy Hardison, Matthew (Marcia) Hardison; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at South Haven Christian Church, 780 Juniper Rd., Valparaiso, IN, with additional visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.burnsfuneral.com