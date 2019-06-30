Patsy S. Sisco

EC/HAMMOND - Patsy S. Sisco, age 82, of E.C./Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully in the company of family on June 27, 2019.

Patsy was a lovingly devoted and dedicated single Mother and Grandmother. Her pride and joy has always undeniably been her family. She also had an incredible role in the upbringing of her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Pasty was a friendly familiar face for many years In E.C., for her 36 years of service at Fred's Tap. Patsy will be deeply missed, remembered, and adored.

Patsy was survived by her beloved children: Thomas Sisco (Linda), Timothy Sisco, and Tarryl Zdanky (Thomas).

She was Nana or Grandma to her beloved grandchildren: April Sisco, Patricia Martinez, Gregory Sisco, Anthony Sisco, Daniel Zdanky, Natalie Zdanky, Karisa Zdanky, Ariana Martinez, Jazlyn Sisco, Analeah Martinez, Jaden Sisco, and Tyler Sisco.

The Sisco family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Rena, Nicole, and Darla for their recent years of dedication.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Autism Society of America. Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Please visit our website at www.burnskish.com