Paul A. Conde Jr.
Paul A. Conde, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul A. Conde, Jr., age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Paul is survived by his sons: Rev. Thomas Conde and Jim (Darlene) Conde; grandchildren: Kelley, Elizabeth, Kathryn and Allyson; great-grandchildren, James Daniel and Ava; and special caregiver, Debbie Forsythe.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Agnes; parents: Paul, Sr. and Julia Conde; and siblings: Martha, Francis August, Julia Clausen and Louis Bernard.

Paul was born and raised in Gary, IN where he attended St. Marks, Lew Wallace, and Horace Mann; and Purdue and Indiana Universities. He served in WWII (1943-1945) in the US Marines and assigned to Pacific Air Command at Marimac Air Depot, then to Headquarters, Washington, DC.

Paul married Mary Agnes O'Connor in 1950 and they were the first couple chosen to be wed in the then, newly built, Holy Angels Cathedral. Their marriage lasted 49 years, during which time two sons, Tom and Jim, were born. Paul received, in 1969, from the then Indiana Governor, Edgar Whitcomb, the Sagamore of the Wabash Award at a dinner held in the Governor's Mansion in Indianapolis.

He retired from US Steel in 1978 as Assistant Comptroller of their regional Chicago office. Paul was then employed as Manager of Accounting for the Anderson Company, which was acquired during his tenure by Champion Spark Plug Co., followed by it's acquisition by Cooper Industries.

Paul held memberships and various offices in the Marine Corps League, American Legion, Jr. Chamber of Commerce-Gary, Association of Commerce and Industry-Chicago, Economic League-Chicago, National Association of Accountants-Calumet Area, Charter Member Gary Works, Supervisor's Country Club-Youche Country Club, and Miller Optimist Club. He also volunteered at South Lake Methodist, Southlake, and St. Anthony's Hospitals.

Private Family Services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Paul will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Christina Building Fund, 11005 S. Homan Ave., Chicago, IL 60655. Visit Paul's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
September 12, 2020
Sorry for your lost, Paul was a wonderful individual that I was able to work with through the Senior Fitness program at St. Anthony’s Village. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

Paul Stofko
Paul Stofko
Acquaintance
