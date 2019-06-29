Paul A. Doctor

Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-4824
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
Obituary
Paul A. Doctor

GRIFFITH, IN - Paul A. Doctor, age 48, of Griffith passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Brooklyn Doctor; father Donald Doctor; brothers Darrell (Missy) Doctor, Michael Doctor, Scott Doctor, Anthony (Shannon) Doctor and Todd (Ashton) Doctor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Merry Doctor.

Services will be on Monday July 1, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Paul received his Master's Degree from Purdue University. He was a member in good standing of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 20; and worked with the Ironworkers and Boilermakers. He coached Babe Ruth Baseball and soccer in the Northwest Indiana Soccer league for six years. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on June 29, 2019
