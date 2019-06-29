Paul A. Doctor

GRIFFITH, IN - Paul A. Doctor, age 48, of Griffith passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Brooklyn Doctor; father Donald Doctor; brothers Darrell (Missy) Doctor, Michael Doctor, Scott Doctor, Anthony (Shannon) Doctor and Todd (Ashton) Doctor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Merry Doctor.

Services will be on Monday July 1, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Paul received his Master's Degree from Purdue University. He was a member in good standing of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 20; and worked with the Ironworkers and Boilermakers. He coached Babe Ruth Baseball and soccer in the Northwest Indiana Soccer league for six years.