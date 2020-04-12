Paul A. Horgash, Sr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Paul A Horgash, Sr., age 90, of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He is survived by his children: Bob (Judy) Horgash, Paul Horgash Jr., Jim (Cindy) Horgash, Diane (Bob) Brown, Kim (Dan) Evans, Michael (Beth) Horgash, Jeff (Lana) Horgash, and Danny (Karen) Horgash; 20 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers Chas (Dorie) Horgash and Bernie (Joanie) Horgash; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Violet; parents John and Anna; sisters Mary, Anna, and Elizabeth; brothers John, Joe, and Steve; and grandson Phillip.

Paul joined the U.S. Army after graduating, and later was called to active duty with the U.S. Air Force and became a veteran of the Korean War. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Schererville Fire Dept. for almost 20 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, planting in his garden, working in the yard, chopping wood, working on automobiles, playing his accordion, and his favorite passion – playing poker. He was a devoted member of St. Michael Church in Schererville for over 50 years, and was involved in many of their activities. He was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone, no matter the task.

Paul retired from Inland Steel with 42 years of service and also worked part time at Schererville Lumber.

Our family would like to extend deep appreciation to everyone at Hospice of the Calumet Area, including a heartfelt thank you to his nurse, JD, for providing absolutely exceptional care and friendship to Paul and our family throughout this journey.

All services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com