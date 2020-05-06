Paul A. Malatestinic
Paul A. Malatestinic ST. JOHN, IN - Paul A. Malatestinic, age 52, late of St. John formerly of Highland, passed away May 2, 2020 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Treffert) for 26 years. Loving father of Megan, Eric, and Jacob. Devoted son of William and Joan Malatestinic. Dearest brother of William Jr. (Elizabeth) Malatestinic, Wendy (Michael) Sven-strup, Michael (Rhonda) Malatestinic, and David (Karen) Malatestinic. Dear son-in-law of John and Patricia Treffert and brother-in-law of Paul (Rachel) Treffert and Joel (Amy) Treffert. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Paul was the proud co-owner of T&M Equipment. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. Due to the current pandemic a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
May 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Youre all in our thoughts and thoughts
The
