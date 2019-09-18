Paul A. Zale

HEBRON, IN - Beloved Paul A. Zale, age 73 of Hebron, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2019 due to complications from lung cancer. Paul was born on April 3, 1946 to parents, Walter and Delores (Price) Zale in Gary, IN. He attended St. Luke's school followed by Lew Wallace where he graduated in 1966. He worked at various places including U.S. Steel, Bethlehem Steel, and Metz's Construction, before owning Cousin's Auto Wrecking for 44 years, which he sold in 2018 to retire. Paul met Alexandra "Sandi" Damaskos in 1968 and married her at SS Constantine and Helen in Gary, IN on November 15, 1969. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. Paul and Sandi have three children, Paul "PJ" Zale, Chris Zale, and Ali Stevens. He always had a helping hand out for those who knew him. Paul had a passion for golfing and bowling along with a strong love for the social aspect that went along with both, he never met a stranger. His voice carried, so you always knew which golf course or bowling alley he occupied. He enjoyed mowing the lawn, yard work, and taking Max for rides. There was nothing he didn't know how to fix, no chore too big or project he couldn't tackle. Paul always knew "a guy" that could get him a deal too. Everyone who knew him considered him a friend and remembered him after only one meeting.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Delores (Price) Zale and nephew, Scott Zale. He is survived by his wife, Alexandra "Sandi" Zale; three children, Paul "PJ" (Penny) Zale, Chris (Maggie) Zale, and Ali (Ryan) Stevens; brother, Sonny (Sandy) Zale, along with five grandchildren: Chevy Stevens, Zoe Dowd, Noah Stevens, Isaac Zale, and Austin Zale. Paul also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, great-great niece/nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation Thursday September 19, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN with Trisagion service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held directly at SS Constantine and Helen Cathedral, 8000 Madison Avenue, Merrillville, IN on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com