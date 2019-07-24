Paul B. Colgrove

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY SAN PEDRO, CA - Paul B. Colgrove, age 58, late of Munster, IN, formerly of San Pedro, CA, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019, after a 12-year courageous battle with Diabetes and Renal Failure.

Beloved brother of Richard Colgrove, Jon (Janet) Colgrove, David (Dorothy) Colgrove, and Susan (Darold) Previs. Dear nephew of Barbara (late Ronald) Snyder and Timothy (Maryann) Downey. Generous and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Margaret Colgrove. Paul grew up in Hessville and graduated from Morton High School in 1978. He was proud to have worked at Harry S. Truman with his father for many years and taught Special Education at Wilmington Middle School, after having achieved his BA in Communication and MA in Education. He had a passion for food, his family, and dear friends, and a fierceness for life.

Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery – Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial contributions to the 215 W. Illinois St. Suite #1C Chicago, IL 60654 or 55 E. Monroe St. Suite #3420 Chicago, IL 60603, greatly appreciated.

