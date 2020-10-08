1/1
Paul B. Hayden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul B. Hayden

GRIFFITH, IN - Paul B. Hayden age 93 of Griffith passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Laura Gaby, grandson Michael (Kristin) Gaby, great-grandsons Matthew and Andrew, cousins Beverly Maywald and Judy Sims, and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Murray and Helen Hayden, wife Marjorie, brother Oakes Hayden, and son-in law Bud Gaby.

Funeral services will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on October 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Paul was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Griffith and retired from J.M. Foster. Paul was a lifetime member of the Merrillville American Legion Post 430 and the Hobart Elks. Paul enjoyed attending family sporting events and golfing.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved