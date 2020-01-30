Paul C. Lessner

HART, MI/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Paul C. Lessner, age 86, passed away January 25, 2020.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Interment Services and Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday Morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.