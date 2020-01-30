Paul C. Lessner

Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL
60409
(708)-862-4480
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Obituary
Paul C. Lessner

HART, MI/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Paul C. Lessner, age 86, passed away January 25, 2020.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Interment Services and Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday Morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times on Jan. 30, 2020
